Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.92. 2,034,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,949. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

