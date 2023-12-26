Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.06. 113,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $628.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.