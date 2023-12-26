Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 441,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13.

Insider Activity at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.03.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

