Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $260.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

