Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. 68,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,868. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

