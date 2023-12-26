Holland Advisory Services Inc. Invests $311,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

