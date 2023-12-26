Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.