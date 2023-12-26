Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.8 %

HES stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 456,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,247. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

