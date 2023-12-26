Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $762.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

