Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 700,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

