Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $5.45 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.50. 1,966,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,967. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

