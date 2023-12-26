Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 823,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.