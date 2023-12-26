Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,192. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,520,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,628. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.