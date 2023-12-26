Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.37 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 215.40 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($382.34). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

