Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 60.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,295,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

