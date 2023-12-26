Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

