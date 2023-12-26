Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GBCI
Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.