Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generation Bio

Generation Bio Stock Up 3.8 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.