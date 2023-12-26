Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

