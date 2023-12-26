GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.47.

GAP Trading Down 0.4 %

GAP stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 211.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

