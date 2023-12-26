Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Gamehost has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.01. The stock has a market cap of C$199.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of C$21.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.9902703 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

