Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,984,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at $264,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 13.1% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 816,754 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.