Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price objective on the stock.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
