Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.90. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

