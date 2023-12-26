Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.55. 465,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,355. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

