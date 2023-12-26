Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.49. 579,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

