Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

