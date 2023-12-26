Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 2,512 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.73. 2,768,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

