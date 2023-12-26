First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 29th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 921,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

