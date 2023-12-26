First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 26th

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. First Bankers Trustshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

