First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 26th

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. First Bankers Trustshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.
About First Bankers Trustshares
