Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 305,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,040. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

