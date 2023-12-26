Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 150,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,586. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

