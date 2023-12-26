Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,401 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.