Epiq Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $303.55. The company had a trading volume of 282,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

