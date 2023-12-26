Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

