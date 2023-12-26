Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $84.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.94.

EW opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

