Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.90. 209,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

