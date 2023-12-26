EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.39. 27,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $144.92 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

