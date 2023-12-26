Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. 243,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

