Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.55.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 39.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 605.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

