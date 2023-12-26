Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $693.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $382.56 and a twelve month high of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

