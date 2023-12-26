CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.