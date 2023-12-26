Critical Survey: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -102.05% -80.39% -60.73% Health Catalyst -42.62% -14.08% -7.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $13.27, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Oblong.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $4.29 million 0.56 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $290.02 million 1.90 -$137.40 million ($2.23) -4.29

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It also provides services expertise, which include data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

