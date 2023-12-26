Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Desjardins reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Insiders purchased a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

