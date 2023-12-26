Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 63,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,918. The company has a market capitalization of $346.57 million, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.79. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $472.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.56 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

