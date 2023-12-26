Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems makes up about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

TDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 29,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.