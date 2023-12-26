Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 68,444 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Vimeo comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Trading Down 0.5 %

Vimeo stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 74,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,759. The firm has a market cap of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

