Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. 321,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,744. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

