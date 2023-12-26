Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. OLO makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 50,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $952.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.22. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

