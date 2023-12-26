Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 21,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,553. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,140 shares of company stock worth $751,784. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

