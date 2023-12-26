Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAX

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.